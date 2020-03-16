Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $25.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 166,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,451,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. 36,968,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,426,816. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

