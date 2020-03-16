Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,774,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,573,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.