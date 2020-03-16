Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. 48,899,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,003,482. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

