Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.98 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $6.83 on Monday, hitting $69.92. 19,852,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

