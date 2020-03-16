Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $44.55 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,034 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. 58,740,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843,656. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.