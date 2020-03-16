Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,660,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $5.82 on Monday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,676,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,137. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.