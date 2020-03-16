Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,849 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,662,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,574,000 after buying an additional 1,110,852 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE:BMY traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.11. 20,580,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,441,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

