Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 11,310 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $25.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.71. 1,664,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,166. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $190.28 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

