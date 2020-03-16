Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Shares of SPGI traded down $25.94 on Monday, reaching $222.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $203.44 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

