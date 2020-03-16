Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $12.06 on Monday, hitting $62.54. 2,888,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,520. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

