Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,333 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,751,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after buying an additional 380,533 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $108,376,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,861,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

