Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $18.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,425. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.