Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 14,296 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,737,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $9.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. 35,078,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,995,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.