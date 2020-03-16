Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 22,560 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

NYSE PG traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.50. 17,354,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,568. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $99.09 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.