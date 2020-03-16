Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,866 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. 10,151,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,249. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

