Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,213 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $14.36 on Monday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,557. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

