Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,998 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $13.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

