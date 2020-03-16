Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,592 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.24. 13,499,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

