Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 762 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded down $13.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.14. 2,903,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.65 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.93. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.