Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,717 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $17.43 on Monday, hitting $92.72. 16,182,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,853,213. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.