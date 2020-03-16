Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $46.64 on Monday, reaching $187.58. 7,688,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $180.23 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,292 shares of company stock valued at $106,455,013. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.91.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

