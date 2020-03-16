Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX traded down $14.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.93. 12,323,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,502. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $90.58 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

