Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2,552.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $40.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,642,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.62. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $154.81 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.35.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.