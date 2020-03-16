Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & T3M (NASDAQ:TTTM) Critical Analysis

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T3M has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and T3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.27 -$50.76 million ($1.39) -4.71 T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T3M has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Niu Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Niu Technologies and T3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and T3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% T3M N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Niu Technologies beats T3M on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About T3M

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.