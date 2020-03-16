NIX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,630.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 49% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $50.98 and $7.50. NIX has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $48,630.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.02281777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.03359612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00657421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00656108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00090166 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00474836 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020108 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

