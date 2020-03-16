NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for NMI in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. NMI has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,625,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

