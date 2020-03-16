No BS Crypto Market Cap Tops $31,260.05 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $31,260.05 and approximately $806,231.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

