Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Nordson stock traded down $23.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,992. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $102.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,631 shares of company stock worth $6,933,089. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,017,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

