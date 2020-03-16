Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $166.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $247.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 439,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,002. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $129.24 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.