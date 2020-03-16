Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Purchases 583,863 Shares

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 583,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,767. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

