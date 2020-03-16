Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Cut by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Northern Trust worth $189,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 747.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

