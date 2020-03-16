Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $31.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.59. 116,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

