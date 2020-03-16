NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NLOK stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,700,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,895,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,895,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

