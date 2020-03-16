NPCoin Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,897.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000849 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

