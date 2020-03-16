NuBits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,674.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a total market cap of $327,962.37 and approximately $3,674.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

