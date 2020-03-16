NuShares (NSR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $97.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $421,637.76 and $97.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020892 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006085 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

