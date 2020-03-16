NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of NuVasive worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 69,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

