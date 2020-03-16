NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,308 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $114,237,000 after acquiring an additional 468,724 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $41,792,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,754,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $14.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

