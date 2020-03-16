Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. 37,264,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.