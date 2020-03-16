Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 37,264,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,820. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

