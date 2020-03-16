Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 20,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $24,283,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,580,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 643,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. Office Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

