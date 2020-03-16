Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Omega Flex stock traded down $10.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237. The company has a market capitalization of $687.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.10. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Omega Flex by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

