Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Omnicell worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,580 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $7.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.76. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,019 shares of company stock worth $3,468,288. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

