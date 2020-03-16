OneLedger One Day Volume Reaches $136,592.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and IDEX. OneLedger has a total market cap of $795,079.06 and approximately $136,592.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.04188852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,575,262 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, UEX, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.