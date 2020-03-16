OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) CEO Purchases $71,025.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $6.68 on Monday, hitting $24.90. 1,570,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneMain by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,255 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

