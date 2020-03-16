ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE:OKE traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,466,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.