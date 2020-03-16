Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $204.69 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $204.69 million and approximately $97.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00006146 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,963,241 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Koinex, Indodax, Bibox, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, BitMart, BCEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

