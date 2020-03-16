Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,380.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

