Oppenheimer Weighs in on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $65.32 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

