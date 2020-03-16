OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 317.79% and a negative return on equity of 164.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

